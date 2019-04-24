Julia E. Vrbanich

MUNSTER, IN - Julia E. Vrbanich, 98, of Munster, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019. She is survived by her son David of Munster, grandchild, Jeff Alger of San Diego, CA, great grandchild, Reece Alger, sister, Rose Banach of Munster, IN and many nieces and nephews. Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony M. Vrbanich, son John Vrbanich and daughter Donna M. Slikas, her sister, Mary Czarnecki, her brothers: Walter Idzik, Stanley Idzik, Edward Idzik and parents John and Anna Idzik.

Julia was a 1938 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN. She cherished memories of her high school days, never missed a class reunion and served on several class reunion planning committees. Julia worked for Inland Steel in the metallurgical lab as a technician during World War II and afterwards. She later worked for the Simmons Bedding Company in Munster, IN. Her favorite hobbies in mid-life were quilting, knitting, creating colorful afghan blankets and ceramics. She enjoyed listening to music, playing scrabble and Thursday bingo as a member of the Munster Keenagers. She had a quick wit and an amazing memory. When watching The Wheel of Fortune, she usually solved the puzzles before the contestants. Although Julia never played golf, she was a pro golf enthusiast and loved watching the televised PGA tournaments on Sundays. Julia was a devout Catholic. She was a member of St. Thomas More Church, the STM Senior Citizens Ministry, proudly serving as treasurer for several years and the STM Altar and Rosary Society. She also was a life-long member of the St. Stanislaus 'Happy Timers". Julia will be truly missed by many friends. Fond memories of her gentleness and kindness will linger.

Visitation for Julia will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46307 and from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Father Michael Yadron officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 801 Michigan City Rd., Calumet City, IL 60409. Memorials may be made in Julia's name to the STM Gabriel Project or the STM School Scholarship Fund. www.kishfuneralhome.net