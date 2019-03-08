Julia H. Johnson

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Julia H. Johnson, age 92 of Schererville formerly of the East Side. Passed away March 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Johnson. Loving mother of Dale Johnson, Deborah (Charlie) Martin, Ron (Mary Margaret Frick) Johnson, and Robert (Debbie) Johnson. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother of many. Julia was a longtime member of Illiana Post #220 Ladies Auxiliary and former staff member of the Illiana Lancers Drum and Bugle Corps.

Visitation Sunday, March 10, 2019 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, March 11, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Special thanks to Symphony of Crown Point and Dunes hospice.

For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.