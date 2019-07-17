Julia "Jule" H. Keeler

MUNSTER, IN - Julia "Jule" Irene (nee Hinebaugh) Keeler, 99, of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Keeler for over 50 years. Loving mother of Jo D. (Robin) of Jackson, WY, Dr. Thomas C. (Karen) of Skokie, IL, and Scott W. (Nancy) of Munster, IN; Proud grandmother of Daniel (Margaret), Brian, Michael, Laura (Kylie), Martin, Brett, and Erica; Sister of Ken D. (the late Carol) Hinebaugh of Fort Myers, FL and the late Vivian (the late James) Inch; and Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews.

Born on December 9, 1919 to Elizabeth and Daniel Playford Hinebaugh. Jule grew up in East Chicago, IN and was a proud EC Roosevelt Roughrider. She resided in Munster for over 60 years. Jule was the bookkeeper for the School Town of Munster from 1967 through 1983.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Pastor Jared Kendall officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations to Ridge United Methodist Church, Munster, IN or a would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net