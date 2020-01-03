Julia M. Donaldson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia M. Donaldson.
Service Information
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-864-0170
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Julia M. Donaldson

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Julia M. Donaldson, age 35, of Cedar Lake, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She is survived by her parents Dave and Debbie; her brothers Micky and Matthew; her grandfather Bob Scheidt; her sister-in-law Debbie and her niece Peyton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Julia graduated from Crown Point High School in Crown Point, IN. She had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, she was an avid animal lover and especially loved cats. She will be deeply missed by her family.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service.
Published in The Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.