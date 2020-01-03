Julia M. Donaldson

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Julia M. Donaldson, age 35, of Cedar Lake, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. She is survived by her parents Dave and Debbie; her brothers Micky and Matthew; her grandfather Bob Scheidt; her sister-in-law Debbie and her niece Peyton and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Julia graduated from Crown Point High School in Crown Point, IN. She had worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, she was an avid animal lover and especially loved cats. She will be deeply missed by her family.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Ave., Dyer, IN 46311 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service.