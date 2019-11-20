Julia Mary Callas (nee Spolar)

CROWN POINT, IN - Julia Mary Callas (nee Spolar), age 82, of Crown Point, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home.

Julia is survived by her husband, Peter G. Callas; children: Stephanie Kinkade, Lisa (Rhonda) Hopper, Catherine Milenkovic and Pamela (Bob) Saffa; grandchildren: Scott (Laura) Kinkade and Heather (Matt) Maze; great-grandchildren; Kalie Kinkade, Halie Kinkade, Molly Maze and Charlie Maze; and brother, Rudy Spolar.

Julia was preceded in death by her parents: Rudolph Spolar and Mary Spolar Krunek; brother, Frank Spolar; and sister, Stephanie Spolar.

Julia was a Personal Banking Representative for 35 years. She was a member of the Lake of Four Seasons Garden Club and the Franciscan Auxiliary. Julia enjoyed traveling, cooking, reading, and gardening. She especially enjoyed sharing time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in memory of Julia to:

