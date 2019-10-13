Julia Olenik (nee Belovich)

DYER, IN - Julia Olenik (nee Belovich), age 96, of Dyer, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019. Loving mother of Donald (Linda) Olenik and Karen (Mike) Fano. Devoted sister of Joseph (late Bernice) Belovich. Proud grandmother of Donny (Lana) Olenik, Brian (Julie) Olenik, Jeff (Michelle) Olenik, Mike (Colleen) Fano and Nick Fano. Dearest great-grandmother of 13. Fond aunt, cousin, and friend of many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Nicholas J. Olenik; her parents Joseph and Julia Belovich; her sisters Anna (late Tom) Sroga and Vernie (late Eddie) Bobowski; her grandson Mark Olenik. Julia was born in East Chicago, IN. She was a member of the Polish Women's Alliance Group 429 and the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 369 and Daughters of Isabella St. Edward's Circle # 1166. Julia was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Family and friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 6505 Kentucky Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Charles A. Mosley, Pastor officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Funeral services were entrusted to LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Memorials may be made to Harbor Light Hospice or St. Catherine of Siena Church.

For information regarding services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.