Julia Stienstra Spyksma (nee Spiekhout)

CROWN POINT, IN - Julia Stienstra Spyksma (nee Spiekhout), age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard Stienstra Sr. and the late August Spyksma. Loving mother of Richard (Linda) Stienstra II, Warren (Linda) Stienstra, Wayne Stienstra, Donald (Thea) Stienstra, John (Mary Kay) Stienstra, and the late Arlene (Kenneth) VanderZee. Devoted grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Donald (Jean) Spiekhout and preceded in death by six brothers and sisters: Ann Hicks, Sam Spiekhout, Sue Wieringa, John Spiekhout, Jean Van Deel, and Agnes Plahn.

Memorial visitation Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Thorn Creek Reformed Church 1875 E. 170th St. South Holland, IL with Rev. Roberto Rossi and Rev. Sid Mauldin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Daily Bread Ministries (PO Box 2222 Grand Rapids, MI 49501) Pacific Garden Mission (1458 S. Canal St, Chicago, IL 60607) or Mission Kiev (286 Willshire Blvd. Casselberry, FL 32707) are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300.