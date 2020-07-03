Julian J. Morales

CROWN POINT, IN - Julian Jose Morales was born on March 13, 1993 to his beautiful, late mother, Almeda Morales. He was raised by her with the help of her mother, Lula Barrera, his aunt, Silvia Smith, and his uncle, Gerald Smith.

As we write this, we can't help but think that Julian would urge us to change it up and talk about him in a way that truly captures the spirit of who he was here on earth.

He was raised with three cousins who all happened to be older than him and we have to mention (or he'd give us crap for it) that we spent most of our time together torturing him as older sisters and brothers do. Nicole, 37, the ring leader of it all would facilitate our crazy adventures, while Jerry, 30 and Brittni, 31 would follow along and wreak havoc on our poor, unsuspecting parents.

In 2012, Julian finally escaped our clutches and made his way to Murrieta, California where he graduated with a bachelors degree in Theology Studies from Calvary Chapel Bible College in December of 2014.

Julian was a creative, most certainly the most creative person we knew. He expressed himself through art and music, and computer technology. He loved it so much that he purchased and built an entire studio in his bedroom where he would spend hours writing, producing, and recording original songs. One year, he built an entire computer from scratch because he couldn't find one he liked from the store. That's who he was.

He was always the smart one of the family and would definitely hate the fact that we were bragging about him right now, but he was smarter than usual and you'd never know it because he was equally as humble.

Julian has a heart for the poor and those in need and would often travel from coast to coast and even overseas on various mission trips where he served communities in need. He traveled to places from New York to Mexico to Italy. He loved serving and experiencing the world and helping those in need around him. He was a light, the rare type of human being who loved everyone without exception. He saw the good in the world and everything in it. He always found a reason to love the unlovable and always found a way to look for the good in every situation that life would bring him.

His beautiful life will be celebrated on Monday, July 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, IN. Visitation will be limited, guests are required to wear a face mask and encouraged to keep social distancing at 6 feet.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating any amount in Julian's name to the organization below that was near to Julian's heart. www.mommyshaven.org/donate

