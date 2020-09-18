1/
Juliana A. (Sredno) King
1939 - 2020
Juliana S. King (nee Sredno)

Juliana S. King (nee Sredno) Born "Forever Young" in Gary, IN, on April 3, 1939, the daughter of Isadore and Mary Sredno, passed on September 1, 2020 after a long struggle with thrombocytosis and dementia.

She attended St Joseph the Worker School and Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN. Graduated from Western Michigan University with a Bachelors in secondary education (Home Economics) and gained her Master's Degree in Education in 1968. She taught a total of 34 years beginning at William A. Wirt High School in Gary followed by schools in Chesterton, Merrillville, Munster and finally for 18 years at Highland Middle School. Juliana loved every day she taught and all the thousands of students she had the chance to influence. She was of great support and a good listener for her students, maintaining many friendships over the years.

Juliana is survived by her loving husband, John whom she married on October 10, 1964, almost completing 56 years of marriage. The marriage was blessed with two children. Kristen Marie (Kerry) Skelton of Minnetrista, MN and John Matthew King of Whitestown, IN. Also survived by three grandsons: Jensen Blane, Parker Logan, and Reese Morgan Skelton of Minnetrista, MN. Also survived by many cousins in the Pittsburgh area.

A lifelong member of Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 170 in Merrillville. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and started the Circle of Prayers at St Mary's Church in Crown Point in 2010 which is a group of parishioners praying for needed intentions which is still ongoing today.

Juliana is preceded in death by parents Isadore and Mary and an unnamed brother at birth.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20,2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A memorial service will take place Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (Crown Point). Private Inurnment at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you desire, you are invited to make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors or a charity for your choice in Juliana's memory. Please include wearing a face mask or covering in your attire and maintain the social distancing routine for everyone's health and safety. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
21
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
September 16, 2020
John, Kristen, John, Kerry and Grandsons
You all are the loves of Julie’s heart. We are so very saddened by the loss of this wonderful friend.
So many years she and I shared stories of teaching, laughter and friendship. Then time and distance separated us. She continued to be in my heart all these years. I know if her devotion to The Infant of Prague and I also believe she will be embracing Him for all eternity.
Pete and I are out of town through next week and we are not going to be with you to express our sympathy.
With love
Pete and Jean Kirk
Andy and Erin and their families.
Jean Kirk
Friend
