Julianne C. Witczak (nee Pardinek)

WHITING, IN - Julianne C. Witczak (nee Pardinek) 76 of Whiting, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She was the loving mother of James (Dawn) Witczak, Susan (Ken) Gyure, Annette (Jamie) Lewis and Ronnie Witczak; cherished grandmother of Ryan and Erin Gyure and Jaxson Lewis; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Benjamin and Tony Pardinek.

Julianne Witczak was born on December 22, 1942 to Charles and Julia Pardinek and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. She was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1960 and was a retiree of the White Castle System, Whiting, with over 20 years of service. Julianne enjoyed doing crafts. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated.

Private services were held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400