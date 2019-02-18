Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie A. Cleland.

Julie A. Cleland

GRIFFITH, IN - Julie A Cleland, age 78, of Griffith, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. She is survived by her children: Linda (Craig) Nelson, Elizabeth (Eric) Stagl, Kelly (Victor) Prout, William (Kimberly) Webb, Edward (Cathy) Webb, and Brian (Regina) Webb; 21 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; sister Brenda Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands William Webb and Donald Cleland and brother Raymond Sullivan.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. All funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to Autism Speaks would be appreciated. For full obit visit www.fagenmiller.com