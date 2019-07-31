Julie Ann Dampts

CALUMET CITY, IL - Julie Ann Dampts age 45, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Robert Michael Dampts Jr.; parents, Esteban and Damaris 'Doni' Martinez; brothers, Steve (Melissa) Martinez and Jonathan (David) Martinez; grandmother, Belgica "Becky" Perez and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.Preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gonzalo and Petra Martinez and maternal grandfather, Luis Perez.

Sadly, her husband, Robert Dampts, Sr. passed away July 29, 2019, several hours after Julie.Julie was a graduate of Thornridge High School and received her Associate Degree in Social Work from Governors State University. She enjoyed singing in church, flower arranging, bowling, watching movies, reading, car shopping and traveling cross country as a sponsor of the Bible Bowl Team. Julie was active in the PTA and other school activities for her son and loved playing games with him. She enjoyed spending time with her brothers growing up but mostly loves to tease them. Julie was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a service at 7:30 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM with her father, Minister Esteban Martinez officiating.Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

