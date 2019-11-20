Julie Trainor

LANSING, IL - Julie Trainor age 72 of Lansing, IL, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. Julie is survived by her loving children, Sean (fiance, Kammie) Illgen of Lansing and Alana (Robert Barski) Illgen of Crown Point; grandchildren; Korin, Jake, Ruby, Charlotte and Benjamin; and brother, John Trainor.

Julie will be remembered for her kind heart and generous spirit. In addition to being an adoring, and supportive mother and grandmother, she was a teacher, and Director of Student Technology at Columbia College in Chicago. She retired in 2011, and enjoyed time with her family, contributing to multiple charities, and knitting- she was a certified master knitter. Julie was loved by many, and affectionately called 'Mom' by her children's friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, if desired.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 3:00–8:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. Julie will be laid to rest at Oak Woods Cemetery in Chicago, IL at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 22, 2019.

