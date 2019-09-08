Julius Pauk "Julie"

CROWN POINT, IN - Julius Pauk "Julie", age 87, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Lowell Healthcare.

Julius is survived by his children: Jerry, Diane (Ron) Smith, Allan (Char) and David (Cassie); grandchildren: Kathleen Pauk and Karlie (Bryan) Condon, Amanda (Doug) Sheets, Aaron (Aaryn) Smith and Alicia (Ryne) Hemm, Isaac, Noah and Samuel Pauk; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Nathan and Brooklyn Sheets, and Owen Madary.

Julius was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, of 57 years; daughter, Linda; parents: David and Sophia Pauk; grandson, Joshua; brother, Nicholas; nephew, Michael; and several extended family members.

Julius was active duty in the Korean War from 1/8/53 to 12/8/54. He was honorably discharged on 1/1/61. Julius retired from U.S. Steel as a metallurgist with 43 years of service. He was an avid Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan. Julius loved bowling, playing the lottery and going to garage sales. He coached baseball for many years in Crown Point.

A Celebration of Julius' Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Country Lanes, 1900 Lucas Parkway, Lowell, IN 46356 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Julius' wishes were to be cremated with no visitation and no flowers. Memorial donations may be given in Julius' name to the www.dementiasociety.org

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – 219-663-2500.