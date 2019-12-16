June A. (Finch) Todd

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June A. (Finch) Todd.
Service Information
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL
60438
(708)-474-0024
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

June A. Todd (nee Finch)

GENEVA, IL - June A. Todd (nee Finch) age 88, of Geneva, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. June is survived by her loving family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and cherished aunt. June was preceded in death by her beloved husband Marion Todd.

Funeral services for June will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service. June will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. June was loved by many and she will be deeply missed.

www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.