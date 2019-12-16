June A. Todd (nee Finch)

GENEVA, IL - June A. Todd (nee Finch) age 88, of Geneva, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. June is survived by her loving family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and cherished aunt. June was preceded in death by her beloved husband Marion Todd.

Funeral services for June will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois with Father Mark Kalema officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 9:00 AM until time of service. June will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. June was loved by many and she will be deeply missed.

www.schroederlauer.com