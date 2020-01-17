June Catherine Hoard

MERRITT ISLAND, FL - June Hoard, 91, formerly of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was born March 13, 1928 to William and Helen Hill. On November 25, 1945 she married Raymond Wayne Hoard. June and her husband, Ray, owned Hoard's Foodliner grocery store in Valparaiso for many years until 1984, when they retired to Florida.

Preceding her in death was her husband Ray in 2007. Also preceding her in death were her parents, siblings Roberta Griffin, Barbara Bauer, Robert Hill and grandson, Brian Miller.

Survivors are her children: Pamela Hoard of Summerville, SC; Sandra Cook of Merritt Island, FL, and, Stephen (Jan) Hoard of Valparaiso, three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

Private burial services. A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church in Valparaiso on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at noon. Donations can be made to .