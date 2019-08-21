June M. Thomas (nee Knight)

CROWN POINT, IN - June M. Thomas (nee Knight), age 77, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. June is survived by her son, Doug (Pam) Thomas of Wheatfield; grandson, Jason Thomas; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard Knight of Crown Point. June was preceded in death by her daughter, Gayle Thomas; and sister, Linda Winkler.

June was born in Detroit, raised in Calumet City, and then moved to Hammond. She was a 1959 graduate of T.F. South High School. June retired from the University of Chicago Hospital. She loved her cats and dogs. June enjoyed paintings, traveling and gardening, and was an avid Bears fan.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM with Chaplain Tim Saco officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

