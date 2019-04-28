June Marie Grady

ST. JOHN, IN - June Marie Grady, age 60, of St. John, Indiana was reunited with her son, Kyle, in heaven on Wednesday, April 25th, 2019. Born June 29, 1958 in Hammond, Indiana, she went on to pursue a degree at Purdue University. The greatest joy in her life was raising her son, Kyle, with her husband Keith. She took great pride in helping Kyle experience everything the world had to offer him. June also enjoyed various volunteer opportunities at Nazareth Home and frequently visited nursing homes with her dog Packer. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband, traveling the world, various prayer groups, book clubs and many bereavement groups of parents that have lost a child. She had an internal drive to excel at anything she set her mind to. She had a joy for cooking and even attended a chef course in Chicago.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband Keith, of 30 years and many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle and mother, Patricia. The family will always remember her as fun loving, adventurous and the closet instigator. The family asks everyone to please hold each other, love each other, let go of things that don't matter and most of all forgive. Always remember "The June" for how she lived.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. St. John, IN. A private burial will take place in Oconto, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kyle Grady Foundation. www.fagenmiller.com