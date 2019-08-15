June Mildred (Caturano) Buza (nee Dust)

VALPARAISO, IN - June was born into a loving household and is a rare Leap Year Baby, born in Chicago, IL on February 29, 1928 to her parents, the late Arthur and Lillian (nee Bogs) Dust. June was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur ("Archie") Buza as well as her siblings and their spouses, Laverne (Edward) Spearman, Shirley (Theodore) Burgwald, Joan (Lester) Mlinarich, and Arthur (Lou Anne) Dust. June was a loving and devoted mother to Joan (Bernard) Meyers-Muschwitz, John (Julie) Caturano and Jean (David) Leinweber, and a caring and thoughtful stepmom to Joseph (the late, Jillian) Buza and to the late Vincent (the late, Cathy) Buza. June was a wonderful and nurturing "second mom to Michael (Mary Lou) Borozan. June was a kind grandmother to Jennifer (Christopher) Twining, Michael (Jolene) Meyers, Amy (Brenden) Berry, Jaclyn Caturano, Kyle (Jamie) Boren, Andrew Caturano (fiancee Kathleen), Madeline Leinweber and Mack Leinweber, as well as Nicole Izral, Bradley (Heidi) Buza, Stacy (Alex) Alvarez, and Keri Buza. June was great-grandma to Kaitlyn and Tommy Donovan, Mason, Nolan and Collin Meyers, Keegan and Breanna Berry, Brooklyn and Loghan Alvarez, Blake Izral, Max and Georgia Buza and Kaiden Buza. June was a caring aunt to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

June resided on the East Side for most of her life and was a 1946 graduate of Bowen High School. June was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, serving as an elder of the church as well as president of Bethlehem's women's group, the Dorcas Society, for many years. June was an avid Chicago sports fan, cheering for the Bears and the Bulls and bridging the gap of north and south by rooting for both the Cubs and the Sox.

June devoted her life to her children, her family and her friends. While her children were in grade school, June was an active member of the Jane Addams PTA, serving as president, secretary and treasurer. When her children were older, June took a job outside of the home where she was a manager at Beauty on a Budget on East 106th Street. In her later years, June enjoyed her ongoing "Farkle" tournaments played every Friday with her dear friend and neighbor, Carole Jaksich. June will forever be remembered for her sharp mind, her strong political views and her great memory – none of which failed her even at the end. Whether calling her mom, grandma, aunt or friend, she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

A visitation for June will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 South Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Funeral services will take place at Elmwood Chapel on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Pastor William Foy, officiating.