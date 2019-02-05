June Rose Erlenbaugh

HAMMOND, IN - June Rose Erlenbaugh passed away peacefully Saturday February 2, 2019, at age 92 surrounded by loved ones, She is survived by her sister Rosemary (nee DeYoung) Fletcher, nieces Kari June( Ed) Bunde, Lee Anne DeYoung, nephews Buddy and Randy DeYoung as well as many great nieces and nephews. June is preceded in death by her sisters Ruth and Anna Lee Erlenbaugh. June grew up in Hammond, IN, daughter to Curly and Goldie Erlenbaugh, she worked at Quint Brothers Automotive in Hammond, and also lived in Miller Beach and Munster, Indiana, June as a beloved aunt, a gentle kind soul. She will be deeply missed by all. We love you aunt June rest in peace. KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, HIGHLAND, IN entrusted with arrangements.

