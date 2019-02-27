Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Velasco.

June Velasco

MERRILLVILLE, IN - June Velasco, age 100 of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. She is survived by her two sons: Richard (Maria) Velasco, Michael (Alicia) Velasco; daughter Kathy (late King) Gregory; seven grandchildren: Michael (Stephanie) Velasco, Robert (Molly) Velasco, Ana (Paul) Stiles, Ricardo (Jennifer) Velasco, Gina (Joe) Brunson, Claudia (Matt) Spivey, Joe (Jeanette) Gregory; nine great-grandchildren; sister Charlotte Rodgers; brother John Thomas; two brothers-in-law: Robert (late Irene) Velasco, Loy "Rich" (late Missy) Roberson; and her many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband John; grandson Nathan Gregory; brother Joe (Liz) Frasca; brothers-in-law Cruz (Valerie) Velasco and Aurel Velasco. June was a longtime member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, a member of the K of C Wives Club Msgr. Ryder Council #4047 and Santa Maria Venegas Assembly. June was also a member of the Italian Benevolence Society.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday from 2:00-8:00 P.M. with Santa Maria Venegas Honor Guard from 5:00-7:00 P.M. and a prayer service at 7:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL and 10:00 A.M. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. James Meade officiating. Cremation will follow the Mass and she will later be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.