Justin Allan Marias

ST. JOHN, IN - Justin Allan Marias, age 39, late of St. John, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2019 following surgery. Beloved only son of Daniel and Leah Marias. Preceded in death by his grandparents Rita and Louis Rosen and Eleanor and John Marias. Justin was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School Class of 1998 and Marian College in Fond du Lac, WI, Class of 2003. He was an avid hockey player, and loved his music and his work on computers. Justin was a dear friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Memorial Mass Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church 11000 W. 133rd Ave.. Cedar Lake. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Lourdes Friary (12921 Parrish Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303) in Justin's name.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY or more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.