1/
Justin M. Davis
{ "" }
Justin M. Davis

HAMMOND, IN - Justin M. Davis, age 40, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Connie Davis-Brumley; brother, Chance Davis; and his furry friend, "Mr. Meanors". Preceded in death by his adoptive father, Barney Davis.

Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN., (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), with a Time of Sharing at 5:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Justin was an Industrial Equipment Operator. He enjoyed playing his guitar, loved heavy metal music, and going to concerts.



Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
05:00 PM
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
