Justine Jarcik

SUN CITY, AZ - Justine Jarcik of Sun City, AZ, passed away on April 30, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born in Waltersburg, PA, to Mary (Skrip) and Fedor Maleniak on September 26, 1921. Justine was a member of the St. Nicholas Carpathian Russian Orthodox Church living in Gary, IN, for many years before moving to Valparaiso, IN. After the death of her husband Adam Jarcik, Jr. in 1981, and her retirement from JC Penney, she moved to Sun City, AZ.

She is survived by her three children: Edward Jarcik and wife, Joan of Aiken, SC; Carol Karras and husband, Paul of Clearwater Beach, FL; and Bob Jarcik and wife, Jennifer of Dallas, TX. She will also be missed by her five grandchildren: Cheryl Knight; David Jarcik and wife, Susan; Bernard Sample and wife, Sabrina; Shawn Cooper and husband, Mark; Sabrina Kephart and husband, Alex, and nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.

Interment in Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN, next to her husband "Addie."