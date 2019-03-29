Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kaitlin C. Pickett.

Kaitlin C. Pickett

CROWN POINT, IN - Kaitlin C. Pickett, age 29, late of Crown Point, passed away March 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of Jill Pickett (nee Rabe) and Steve Pickett. Loving sister of Tess, Cody and Gianna. Cherished granddaughter of Carol and the late Walter Rabe and Carol and Ronald Stanula. Dearest niece and goddaughter of Joan Rabe.

Visitation Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane, (1 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave., at 97th Lane) St. John. In lieu of flowers, memorials to S.O.F.T. Foundation in Kaitlin's name would be appreciated, 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com