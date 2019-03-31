Karen Drabik (1943 - 2019)
Karen Drabik

LOWELL, IN - Karen Drabik 75, of Lowell, passed away March 26, 2019. She is survived by her children, William (Kimberly) of AZ, Candace (Ed Carter) Pittman of Crown Point; grandchildren, Daniel Drabik, Jeanette (Josh) Watson, Paul (Grispina) Drabik, Ben Pittman, Ally Carter, Jimmy Cammack and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Jack and Sophia. Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Drabik.

Visitation, Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Funeral Service, Tuesday, 11:00 AM, at Rangeline Presbyterian Church,18095 Clay St., Hebron. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to her church. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 31, 2019
