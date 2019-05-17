Karen E. Beil

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen E. Beil.
Service Information
Alexander Funeral Home-Newburgh Chapel
5333 Old Indiana 261
Newburgh, IN
47630
(812)-853-0077
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander Funeral Home-Newburgh Chapel
5333 Old Indiana 261
Newburgh, IN 47630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Newburgh United Methodist Church
4178 Indiana 261
Newburgh, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karen E. Beil

NEWBURGH, IN - Karen E. Beil, age 62, of Newburgh, IN, passed away on May 14, 2019, as a result of metastatic breast cancer.

Karen was a 1975 graduate of Van Buren High School in Brazil, IN, and a 1977 graduate of Indiana State University in Terre Haute, IN. She had a 25-year career as an administrative assistant at Newburgh United Methodist Church where she was also an active member.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Beil also of Newburgh, IN; father and mother, Harold and Delores Rodgers of Knightsville, IN; and mother-in-law, Eileen Beil of St. John, IN.

She is survived by her daughters, Ashley Beil (Micah Trotti) and Lindsey Caravello (Mark); father-in-law, James Beil of St. John, IN; sister, Debra Cress (Dean) of Knightsville, IN; brother, Andrew Rodgers (Cindy) of Navarre, FL; brother-in-law, Richard Beil (Angie) of Frankfort, IL; brother-in-law, David Beil (Tammy) of Carbon, IN; sister-in-law, Linda Jordan of Dyer, IN; nieces and nephews, Derek Cress (Andrea), Devin Cress (Melissa), Anne Owen (Zach), Laura Lorenz (Mike), Carolyn, Cheryl Kilmark (Anders), Molly, Kalyn (fiance Wes) and Travis; and great-nieces and nephews, Jordin, Ayden, Corey and Caden Cress, Madison and Rebecca Lorenz, Ellie, Evan and Emmett Owen and Ealinn Worland.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Newburgh United Methodist Church, 4178 Indiana 261, Newburgh, IN, officiated by Pastor Craig Duke with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at Alexander Newburgh Chapel, 5333 State Road 261, Newburgh, IN.

In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established in Karen's name at Newburgh United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.
Published in The Times on May 17, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details