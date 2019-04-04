Karen Elaine Mileusnic (1945 - 2019)
NEWNAN, GA - Karen Elaine Mileusnic, 73, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony (Tony) Ramon; mother, Bernadette Ramon; and brother, Donald Ramon.

She is survived by her husband, Miroslav Michael Mileusnic; daughter, Melissa Mileusnic (Kristin); and two adorable grandchildren; siblings, Ricardo Ramon (Tanja), Ronald Ramon (Peggy), Pia Green (Ray), Mara Ramon-Carden (Greg) and Maria Todd (Richard); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Also, countless beloved Kumovi friends from North to South that held her hand and ours.

A celebration of life for Karen will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Stones Church, 909 N. Pratt St., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Religious Service Information
Living Stones Fellowship
909 Pratt St
Crown Point, IN 46307
Published in The Times on Apr. 4, 2019
