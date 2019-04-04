Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Elaine Mileusnic.

Karen Elaine Mileusnic

NEWNAN, GA - Karen Elaine Mileusnic, 73, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony (Tony) Ramon; mother, Bernadette Ramon; and brother, Donald Ramon.

She is survived by her husband, Miroslav Michael Mileusnic; daughter, Melissa Mileusnic (Kristin); and two adorable grandchildren; siblings, Ricardo Ramon (Tanja), Ronald Ramon (Peggy), Pia Green (Ray), Mara Ramon-Carden (Greg) and Maria Todd (Richard); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Also, countless beloved Kumovi friends from North to South that held her hand and ours.

A celebration of life for Karen will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Living Stones Church, 909 N. Pratt St., Crown Point, IN 46307.