Karen F. Rondelli

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Karen F. Rondelli, age 76 of Schererville, IN passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard Rondelli; sons, Todd (Luisa) Sobczak; Bryon (Maria) Sobczak, Mark (Petra) Sobczak and Arnie (Colleen) Sobczak; grandchildren, Jamie, Anna, Adam, Lindsey and Carsyn; and sister, Lydia (Dennis) Reed. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mary Radziwiecki.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Friday, at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass.

Karen was involved in Scouting and enjoyed tending to her garden. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Karen's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net