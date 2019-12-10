Karen Lynn Kosak

VALPARAISO, IN -

Karen Lynn Kosak, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at her beloved "cottage" on Flint Lake, Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born April 22, 1947 in Gary to Jack and Elizabeth (Campbell) Shipley. Karen graduated from Lew Wallace High School and made her career with Kmart Corporation in Portage for over 25 years. She was a member of the Burlington Beach Improvement Association, Sierra Club, Audubon Society, and a volunteer with the Independent Cat Society in Westville. Karen loved gardening, bird watching, kayaking and traveling the world. She was also found fishing with her husband on their pontoon boat, "Big Red". She will be fondly remembered as a loving, compassionate and generous woman, which may have belied her strength and tenacity. Karen was a devoted and beloved wife, mother and grandmother, whose absence will leave a deep and lasting loss.

On April 25, 1967 Karen married Steven A. Kosak, who survives, along with their children: Shelly (Christopher Cosner) Kosak of Mountain View, CA, Stacy (Stephen Roberts) Kosak-Roberts of San Antonio, TX, Steven (Erica Smith) Kosak of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Whitman and Quincy Kosak, Clare Cosner, and Sterling Roberts; brothers: John Shipley, Rodney (Nim) Shipley; and sisters in law: Carolyn Bentley, and Barbara Kosak. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Karen's Life is being planned for April 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.