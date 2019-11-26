Karen "Toots" Moskalick (nee Davenport)

WHITING, IN - Karen "Toots" Moskalick (nee Davenport) 66 of Whiting passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Toots is survived by her husband of 45 years, Steve Moskalick; son, Brian (Bridget) Moskalick; daughters, Kelly (Don) Greer and Jessica (Marc) Dosen; loving grandmother of Alexis Fredy, Tyler Moskalick, John Dosen, Sydney Moskalick and Mason Dosen; brother, Anthony Davenport; sisters, Waneta (Tom) McGinty and Jean (Ricky) Wallace; brothers-in-law, Ed (Marilyn), Mike, Jim, and Joe (Meda) Moskalick; sisters-in-law, Cookie (Sam) Tokoly, Sis Bircher, Anna Mae (Mike) Stok, Judy (Jack) Gresko, Terry (Tom) Cera and Jean Bauer; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosalee and Sammy Guy Davenport and a sister, Sammie Matanic.

Toots devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, the beach and her grandchildren's activities, always with her husband at her side. Their devotion to each other was amazing and strong to the very end.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400