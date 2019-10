Karen Patterson (nee Wise)

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA - Karen Patterson (nee Wise) April 10, 1955 - September 15, 2019, formerly of Hammond, IN. Karen is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie (Brandon) Savoy; grandchildren: Kenzie and Nathan; parents Mike and Rita Holm; siblings: Tom (Diane) Wise, Michael (Kim) Holm, and Cindy (Ed) Tilton, many close family members, friends, and her beloved dog Minnie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Armando Patterson and sister, Sharon Wise. Karen retired in 2017 from United Healthcare.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A beautiful memorial service was held for her in Beaux Bridge on September 20, 2019.