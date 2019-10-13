Karen R. Myers

HOBART, IN - Karen R. Myers, age 81 of Hobart, formerly of North Judson, passed away October 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Myers Sr. Karen is survived by her children, John (Kelly) Myers Jr., Charles Myers, Monica Howard, Anthony "Lou" (Tricia) Myers; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, sister- Gay (Wayne) Klootwyk; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 12:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery.