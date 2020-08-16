1/
Karen R. (Klimaszewski) Neumaier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Rose Neumaier (nee Klimaszewski)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Karen Rose Neumaier (nee Klimaszewski), 60, of Indianapolis, formerly of Highland, IN, passed away suddenly on July 5, 2020.

Survived by husband, David Neumaier; sisters: Mary Ann (James) Brunt of Highland, IN and Nancy (Rob) Mathena of Hobart, IN; nieces: Carolyn (Jonathan) Altman, Chicago, IL, Julie and Valerie Brunt, Highland, IN and special friend, Mary Ellen George.

Preceded in death by parents, John and Rita Klimaszewski and brother, Kenneth Klimaszewski.

Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. on August 18, 2020 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius in North Judson, IN. Burial at St. Jacob Cemetery in North Judson. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril & Methodius
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
She was a wonderful soul. And a lovely friend. I will verer forget her. She may rest in peace.
Anna Papadopoulou
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved