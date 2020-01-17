Karen Skinner

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Karen Skinner

LOWELL, IN - Karen Skinner, 60, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Karrie Anne (Craig) Keepes of Evansville, IN; Parents, Clarissa Fuller and Charles Schwitters; brothers, Richard of SC, Jim (Barbara) and Ed (Evelyn) Schwitters; in laws, Ron (Ann) Skinner of Lowell, Roxanne (Ed) Puzzella of St. Louis, Carolyn (Wayne) Michor of IL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Rick. Karen was a member of Lowell Church of Christ, an avid Bowler, Quilter and NASCAR Fan. She was the Leasing Director for Purdue Research Foundation.

Visitation, Monday January 20, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM, with Funeral Services Tuesday, 11:00 AM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lake County Animal Shelter or your local one. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 17, 2020
