Karen Sue Shanahan "Sugar"

IN LOVING MEMORY OF KAREN SUE SHANAHAN "SUGAR" ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 10/26/1941-3/13/2014 We thought of you with love today. But, that is nothing new.We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping and we have you in our hearts. "Forever In Our Hearts" Your Loving Husband, Mike; Cindy; Vikki; Dean; Catlin; Kendall; Delani; Shane; Carol and Jim; Dan and Cathy.