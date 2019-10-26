KAREN SUE SHANAHAN

Karen Sue Shanahan

In Loving Memory of Karen Sue Shanahan on her 5th Birthday in Heaven

We little knew that morning that God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you the day God called you Home. Our Family chain is broken and nothing seems the same, but as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again. "Forever in our hearts." Your Loving Husband, Mike; Children: Cindy, Vikki, Dean; Grandchildren: Catlin, Kendall, Delani, Shane; Sister, Carol (Jim): and Brother, Dan (Cathy).
Published in The Times on Oct. 26, 2019
