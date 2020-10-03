1/
Karen Tabler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Tabler

MOTICELLO, IN - Karen Tabler, 84 of Monticello and formerly of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born July 15, 1936 in Valparaiso to the late Marvin and Grace (Kinne) Swynenberg. Karen had worked as a key punch operator for Heinold Hog Market. She was a past member of Kouts Christian Church and Buffalo Christian in Monticello. Karen taught Sunday school and enjoyed playing shuffle board, bingo, and taking walks. She also loved to paint and most of all loved spending time with her family.

On December 1, 1956 in Valparaiso, Karen married Billie "Bill" Tabler who survives along with their children, Tim Tabler, Tammy (Darrell Day) Nichols, and Scott (Margaret) Tabler; grandchildren, Hannah, Samuel, Quinn, and Reese; great grandchildren, Nevaeh and Mea; and siblings, Charles (Mary) Swynenberg and Kay (Kent) Hoover.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 PM at Kouts Christian Church 208 S. Polland Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved