Karen Tabler

MOTICELLO, IN - Karen Tabler, 84 of Monticello and formerly of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born July 15, 1936 in Valparaiso to the late Marvin and Grace (Kinne) Swynenberg. Karen had worked as a key punch operator for Heinold Hog Market. She was a past member of Kouts Christian Church and Buffalo Christian in Monticello. Karen taught Sunday school and enjoyed playing shuffle board, bingo, and taking walks. She also loved to paint and most of all loved spending time with her family.

On December 1, 1956 in Valparaiso, Karen married Billie "Bill" Tabler who survives along with their children, Tim Tabler, Tammy (Darrell Day) Nichols, and Scott (Margaret) Tabler; grandchildren, Hannah, Samuel, Quinn, and Reese; great grandchildren, Nevaeh and Mea; and siblings, Charles (Mary) Swynenberg and Kay (Kent) Hoover.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 1:00-2:30 PM at Kouts Christian Church 208 S. Polland Ave., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 2:30 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.