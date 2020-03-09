Karl J. Michalec

CALUMET TOWNSHIP- Karl J. Michalec, age 92 of Calumet Township, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (nee Glova) of 61 years; four children: Linda (Thomas) Emanuelson, Daniel (Barbara) Michalec, Katherine (Richard) Veitch, Susan (late Gary) Peterson; four grandchildren: Richard and Brian Veitch, and Danielle and Michael Michalec; brother Steven (late Mary) Michalec; and his nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son-in-law, Gary Peterson; brother, Michael Michalec; and parents Stefan and Maria Michalec.

Karl was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith and a former member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. He joined the Merchant Marines when he was 17 and served eight years. He was later drafted to the U.S. Army and served his country in Germany during the Korean War. Karl worked for the Budd Co. as a skilled machinist with 27 years of service. He volunteered his time and skills to finish and repair 100's of kneelers at seven area Catholic churches. Karl was also a member of the Slovak Club and the FCSLA Branch #289. He was a very loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00A.M. DIRECTLY from St. Mary Catholic Church (525 N. Broad St., Griffith) with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. There will be visitation at the church 1/2 hour prior to Mass. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

