Rev. Kary Denson, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rev. Kary Denson, age 92 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home.

Survivors: two daughters, Lillie (Harris) Brown and LaVerne (Roy Jr) Smith; two special grandsons, Robert Pernell (Wanda) Sims and Joachim Smith; two special granddaughters, Lisa Renee (Rev. Willie) Johnson and Erika (Rev. Jamal) Watkins; five grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; one nephew, Willie Lee Williams; three nieces, Annie Bell Outlaw, Birdia Mae Morris and Annie Lou Lawson and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Jessie Mae Denson; sons, Alexander Denson and Kary Denson, Jr; daughter, Kattie Mae Denson; granddaughter, Melody Ann Scott.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April, 16, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at New Mission of Jesus Christ Church, 3924 Kennedy Avenue, East Chicago from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Rev. Denson was retired from Inland Steel; Founder/Pastor Emeritus of The Mission of Jesus Christ N.D. Church, Inc. and founder of the Traveling Kings Quartet.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Denson family during their time of loss.