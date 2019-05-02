Kathe Tutto

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathe Tutto.
Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME
7607 W. Lincoln Hwy. (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.)
Schererville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
#1 Wilhelm St.
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kathe Tutto

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kathe Tutto age 86, of Schereville, passed away April 25, 2019.

She is survived by her son George M. (Becky) Tutto, daughter Marianne Tutto, and grandson Matthew. Preceded in death by her husband George Tutto, Jr.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville, with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Kathe's family on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave).

Kathe was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Published in The Times on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.