Kathe Tutto

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Kathe Tutto age 86, of Schereville, passed away April 25, 2019.

She is survived by her son George M. (Becky) Tutto, daughter Marianne Tutto, and grandson Matthew. Preceded in death by her husband George Tutto, Jr.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville, with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. At rest St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to visit with Kathe's family on Friday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave).

Kathe was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.