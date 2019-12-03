Katherine D. Glover "Kalniecy"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Katherine D. Glover "Kalniecy" age 61, of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home.

She is survived by one daughter, Talisa (Darrin) Hall; three sons, Mitchell Scott, Jr., Ronald Glover, Sr., Kenneth Glover; 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; mother, Mary Fluellen; two sisters, Dannie Hayden and Ruth Lee Andrews; two brothers, Anthony Lewis and Marshall Lawson, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ivy Street, East Chicago. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Glover family during their time of loss.