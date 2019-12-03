Katherine D. "Kalniecy" Glover

  "Condolences to the Family! May God grant you strength and..."
    - William Lewis
  "My sincere condolences to the family and friends. May the..."
  "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
3601 Ivy Street,
East Cbicago, IN
Obituary
Katherine D. Glover "Kalniecy"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Katherine D. Glover "Kalniecy" age 61, of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 at home.

She is survived by one daughter, Talisa (Darrin) Hall; three sons, Mitchell Scott, Jr., Ronald Glover, Sr., Kenneth Glover; 16 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; mother, Mary Fluellen; two sisters, Dannie Hayden and Ruth Lee Andrews; two brothers, Anthony Lewis and Marshall Lawson, Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 3601 Ivy Street, East Chicago. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Glover family during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Dec. 3, 2019
