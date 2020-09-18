Katherine E. Woodard

HOBART, IN - Katherine E. Woodard, age 87 a Hobart resident since 1959, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1933 in Chesterton, IN to the late Albert and Elva Brockway. Katherine worked as an Assembler for Sunbeam Lighting. She was a member of Barrington Ridge Baptist Church in Hobart. Katherine enjoyed making decorative pillows, and watching older movies and especially Christmas movies. She is survived by two sons, Donald J. (Hazel) Woodard of Woodstock, GA; Howard E. (Donna) Woodard of Lake Station, IN; one daughter-in-law, Becky Woodard of Hobart, IN, six grandchildren, Daniel, Michael, Jason, Tracy, Lisa, and Kimberly and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Woodard, one son, James F. Woodard, two brothers, Clifford and Francis Brockway, and three sisters, Christine Costlett, Myrtle Brockway, Clarabelle Tharp.

Funeral services are Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Rev. Bill Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Visitation is Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com.