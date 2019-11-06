Katherine Fogle

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Katherine Fogle, 100, of Schererville, passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019. She is survived by: daughter Judy (Russell) Natzke, son William (Maria) Fogle, five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and additional loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Harold, and son Richard.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area in Katherine's honor would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.