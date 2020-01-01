Katherine Fredianelli

MONTICELLO, IN - Katherine Fredianelli, of Monticello, passed away December 25, 2019 at the age of 69.

She is survived by her loving husband 40 years, James; her beloved daughter: Nicole (Timothy) Gasper; cherished granddaughter: Tiffany (Raymond) Perkins; treasured great granddaughters: Madelynn and Elena; dear sister: Mary (James A.) Crago; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Preceded in death by her mother, Anna Torma; and sisters: Anne Pigott and Rose Risk.

Katherine was born in Austria in 1950 and came to the U.S. as an infant, but was always very proud of her Austrian heritage and background. She enjoyed fishing and loved to go polka dancing, and will always be remembered for the immense love she had for her family (especially her grandbabies). She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM with a chapel service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Rev. James Meade officiating. All services at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For more info, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.