Katherine Jusko (nee Krypa)

ST. PAUL, MN -

Katherine Jusko (nee Krypa) age 95, of St. Paul, MN on Friday, November 29, 2019. Katherine is survived by her loving children; son, Michael Jusko; daughter, Maria S. (Joseph) Metzger; precious granddaughters, Stefania Metzger and Natalie Metzger; several nieces and nephews. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband John; six brothers; and two sisters.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Parastas at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 7047 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Raymond Sundland officiating. Katherine will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Katherine was a long-time area resident and a faithful member of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She also retired form Burgers Supermarket. Katherine will be missed dearly. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com