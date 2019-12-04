Katherine (Krypa) Jusko (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church
7047 Columbia Ave.
Hammond, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church
7047 Columbia Ave.
Hammond, IN
Burial
Following Services
St. Nicholas Cemetery
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Katherine Jusko (nee Krypa)

ST. PAUL, MN -

Katherine Jusko (nee Krypa) age 95, of St. Paul, MN on Friday, November 29, 2019. Katherine is survived by her loving children; son, Michael Jusko; daughter, Maria S. (Joseph) Metzger; precious granddaughters, Stefania Metzger and Natalie Metzger; several nieces and nephews. Katherine was preceded in death by her husband John; six brothers; and two sisters.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Parastas at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held Directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 7047 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Reverend Raymond Sundland officiating. Katherine will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial will be held at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Katherine was a long-time area resident and a faithful member of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She also retired form Burgers Supermarket. Katherine will be missed dearly. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 4, 2019
