Katherine M. Mladenik (nee Figiel)

DeMOTTE, IN - Katherine M. (nee Figiel) Mladenik, age 62, of DeMotte, passed away on February 20, 2020. Kathy was a graduate of Thornwood High School. She was an office manager for Arshad Malik M.D. in Merrillville. She was preceded in death by her parents- Donald and Adrienne Figiel.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 27 years Frank J. Mladenik III; daughter Heather A. (George) Suprenant of Griffith, sister Nicolette (Carlos) Mercado of Hammond; brothers Michael (Tina) Figiel of CA, Terry Figiel of Hobart; granddaughter Brianna Suprenant; several loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with Kathy's family on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Cremation to follow. www.burns funeral.com