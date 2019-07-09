Katherine M. "Katy" Rust (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Mennonite Church
Kouts, IN
Obituary
Katherine "Katy" M. Rust

KOUTS, IN - Katherine "Katy" M. Rust, 76 of Kouts, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born December 8, 1942 in Valparaiso to Junior and Ilah (Sandberg) Miller. Katy was a graduate of Kouts High School and had worked as a secretary at Christian Haven. She was a member of Hopewell Mennonite Church, was very active with Porter Co. 4-H, serving as a leader and a past superintendent, and a member of the Farm Bureau, where she was a past women's leader.

On September 25, 1960 in LaCrosse, Katy married Jacob "Jack" R. Rust who survives along with her mother, Ilah Miller; sons, Brooks M. (Krista) Rust and Bradley J. (Carrie) Rust; daughter-in-law, Marge Rust; son-in-law, Jeff Lynch; grandchildren, Kerstin (Travis Garcia) Rust, Devon (Courtney) Rust, Megan (Danny) Crider, Dakota Wozniak, Christopher Rust, Hannah Rust, Chase Wozniak, and Brianna Lynch; great grandchildren, Areija Rust, Camdyn Rust, Isaac Perkins, and Ashley Wozniak; siblings, Wilma (Joe) Wheele and Dan (Gloria) Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father; son, Brian Rust; daughter, Melinda Lynch; and granddaughter, Jordan Wozniak.

Private burial will take place and a Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to: Porter County 4-H Memorial Scholarship or the Kouts High School Brian Rust and Melinda Lynch Memorial Scholarship.
Published in The Times on July 9, 2019
