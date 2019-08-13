Katherine "Kay" Miksich

Katherine "Kay" Miksich, age 93 of Hammond, went peacefully to join the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1926 to the late Peter and Mary (Kokotovich) Butkovich, in Hammond, IN. She is now through heaven's gates reunited with her husband of 58 years, Thomas J. Miksich. She is surrounded by her Parents, Peter and Mary Butkovich. Oh what a reunion they must be having.

She is survived by her doting son, Thomas P. Miksich and his wife Mary; granddaughter, Shellie Mauch and her fiance' Ryan King; three great granddaughter's, Addison, Anna and Avery Mauch; step-grandson, Jose Acosta; sister-in-law, Ann Evancic; several nieces and nephews along with dearest friends, John (Yolanda) Trelo, and Val Theodore. Kay was very much loved by her family and friends. After graduating from Hammond High School she went on to marry, Thomas J. Miksich several years later. She raised their son, Thomas P. Miksich and created a home for them in East Chicago. Her hobbies consisted of puzzle books, watching the NFL Saints play football, and spending time driving about to complete her errands at Strack and Van Til. Her family and friends will remember her independent spirit, and love for each and every one of them.

Family and friends will be received from 3PM-8PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN. A Funeral Service in Mrs. Miksich's honor will be held at 9AM Friday, August 16, 2019. Fr. Terry Steffens will be officiating. Burial to follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

